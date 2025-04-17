Chinese language to become second foreign language in Georgia

17 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese has been recognized as the second foreign language in Georgia and will be introduced in schools across the country, the press service of the Ministry of Education of Georgia reports.

It is noted that schoolchildren in Georgia begin studying the second foreign language from the 5th grade. Students can choose from French, German, Turkish and other languages.

According to the ministry, Chinese is currently taught in 15 schools as an additional subject. At the same time, the ministry noted the growing demand for this language.

It should be added that the first foreign language in Georgia is English. In addition to this, it is mandatory for all schoolchildren and is taught from grades 1 to 12.