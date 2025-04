18 Apr. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air Astana will launch direct flights between Atyrau and Baku from May 31, the airline's press service reports.

Flights will be operated three times a week – on Mondays, Saturdays and Wednesdays – in the evening. The travel time is expected to be about an hour and a half.

Airbus A320/A321 airliners with business and economy class cabins will operated the flights.

The new route will complement the already popular route between Almaty and Baku.