Erdoğan approves gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan

18 Apr. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas between the governments of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

This decision was publsihed in the official newspaper of the Turkish government, Resmi Gazete.

Let us remind you that this Azerbaijani-Turkish agreement was signed in Istanbul on May 14 last year. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the document on July 8 last year.

The agreement outlines the commitment of Baku and Ankara to further strengthen successful cooperation in the field of energy. Azerbaijan and Türkiye also recognize the important role they play in ensuring energy security – including diversification of energy supply sources – both for each other and for Europe.

The agreement also draws attention to the successful cooperation on a number of projects, including TANAP, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline. In addition to this, Baku and Ankara are successfully cooperating within the framework of the first and second phases of the Shah Deniz field.