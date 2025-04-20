Motor ship collides with gates of hydroelectric complex on Don River

20 Apr. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night, the incident occurred as the Russian motor ship Alpha was navigating along the Don River near Semikarakorsk and collided with the gates of the Kochetovsky hydroelectric complex, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Rostov Region reports.

While entering the chamber of the hydroelectric complex, the motor ship rammed the lower gates with its bow. It is known that the vessel was damaged, and experts are currently assessing the extent and nature of the damage, AiF-Rostov reports.

Fortunately, there were no casualties and no oil spill, the department added.

Navigation in the area of ​​the hydroelectric complex is currently suspended, ten rescuers and four units of specialized equipment are eliminating the consequences of the accident.

The Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office has already launched an investigation into the accident to assess compliance with shipping safety regulations.