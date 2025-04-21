First direct flight launched between Lahore and Baku

21 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan’s national carrier, the Pakistan International Airlines on Sunday re-launched its flights to Azerbaijan’s capital from Lahore.

The PIA would operate twice-weekly direct flights between Lahore and Baku departing every Sunday and Wednesday.

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also operates its flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The resumption ceremony for the direct flight between Lahore and Baku was attended by Pakistan’s Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the resumption of direct flights between Lahore and Baku.