Mishustin: Moscow and Astana work systematically on North-South corridor development

21 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during which the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of economy and trade.

According to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia and Kazakhstan are systematically working on the development of the North-South transport corridor.

"We are working systematically on developing our infrastructure and logistics, particularly along the North-South international transport corridor",

Mikhail Mishustin said.

Mishustin also emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Russia in the Eurasian region. According to him, Moscow values ​​​​brotherly relations with Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that the eastern route of the North-South transport route passes through the territory of Kazakhstan.