Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia ready to work on speedy release of hostages in Gaza

21 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin, during which he noted Russia's readiness to continue joint efforts to secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

"During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the situation in the Middle East, with a particular attention paid to the state of affairs in the Gaza Strip. The Russian side reiterated its readiness to intensify efforts aimed at the speedy release of hostages held in the enclave. Some current issues of the further development of Russian-Israeli multifaceted relations were also discussed",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you that Russian President Vladimir Putin previously met with the Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov, who had been released from captivity, along with his family.

According to information from the Israeli sources, about 60 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, many of whom are presumed dead.