Tehran intends to increase cargo transit between Russia and Iran

21 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foroud Asgari, Deputy Minister of Economy of Iran and Director General of the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic, stated that Tehran is determined to increase the volume of cargo transportation with Russia along the North-South transport corridor.

Speaking at a meeting of the leadership of the customs services of Iran and Russia, Asgari noted the great importance of cargo transit along the transport corridor for the economy, and the priority of customs cooperation development.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Russian ports and Iran have all the opportunities for trade, and the countries should take advantage of this.

Asgari emphasized that the Iranian authorities are ready to exchange information electronically with the Russian side to improve customs control mechanisms.