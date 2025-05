1 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A 4.2-point earthquake occurred in Türkiye today. There is no information about damage or casualties.

An earthquake was recorded in the western city of Kutahya on May 1.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the magnitude of the event was 4.2 points, the epicenter was located at a depth of 10.6 km in Simava.

There is no information about damage or casualties related to the natural phenomenon