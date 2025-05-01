First flight from Russia arrives in Abkhazia

1 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Sukhum airport officially opened today. The airport received the first plane from Moscow.

The airport in the capital of Abkhazia began operating: today, the first flight from Russia arrived in Sukhum.

The UVT-Aero flight arrived in Sukhum from Moscow Vnukovo, the travel time was 3.5 hours. The first 50 passengers from Russia were met with dancing and singing.

The next flight to Sukhum will take place on May 3.

On the afternoon of May 1, a ceremonial opening of the Sukhumi airport took place. The event was attended by the President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba, the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, Sergey Kiriyenko, and other officials.