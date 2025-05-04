India accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violation again

4 May. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A spokesman for the Indian Defense Ministry has accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire. He stated that Islamabad had violated the regime for the tenth time in a row.

The defense offficial reported that on the night of May 3-4, Pakistani army posts opened fire across the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley. He added that Delhi responded quickly.

It should be added that tensions along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan have escalated after a militant attack on tourists near the city of Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

In response to the attack, India expelled Pakistan's military attaches, suspended the Indus Water Treaty, and closed the Attari land transit point.

Islamabad, in turn, suspended trade with Delhi, including through third countries, and also closed its airspace to Indian airlines.