Trump to ask China for help in resolving situation in Ukraine

8 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA will ask the Chinese leadership for help in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said in response to a question from journalists.

"Of course. I think it's a natural thing to ask",

Donald Trump said.

According to the president, Washington is achieving positive results in efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

If the USA manages to achieve peace, it will be a great achievement, Trump noted. In his opinion, the country is already close to this.

Earlier, Donald Trump offered Türkiye to become a mediator to end the Ukrainian conflict during a conversation with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The US leader described Erdoğan as leader who can negotiate with both Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.