Ushakov: Russia and USA move towards presidential meeting

8 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the USA are moving towards a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Russian president's aide for international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, said in response to a question from VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"It seems to me that we are moving towards a meeting after all",

Yuri Ushakov said.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's official spokesperson, emphasized that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is necessary. To prepare for this, Russia and the United States must maintain the contacts that have already been established.

The US president, in turn, has not ruled out the possibility of a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia in mid-May.