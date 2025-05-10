China-US economic talks kick off in Geneva

10 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Andrey Murin/Vestnik Kavkaza

Negotiations between China and the US on tariffs have begun in Geneva. The parties intend to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the trade standoff between the countries.

Representatives of Beijing and Washington have begun trade and economic consultations in Geneva, China Central Television reports.

The Chinese delegation is reportedly headed by Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng. The US interests are represented by Finance Minister Scott Bessent.

According to earlier reports, US President Donald Trump intended to reduce duties on Chinese imports by 50%. At the moment, the US tariffs on Chinese goods have reached 145%.