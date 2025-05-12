Ankara comments on dissolution of Kurdistan Workers' Party

12 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has commented on the decision of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Türkiye, to dissolve itself.

Hakan Fidan described the PKK's decision as historic and very important, especially in terms of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The minister emphasized that the decision taken must be implemented in practice. Fidan added that the Turkish side would closely monitor practical steps.

Earlier, during a congress, the Kurdistan Workers' Party decided to self-liquidate and end its military confrontation with Türkiye.