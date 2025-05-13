Russia and Serbia want to agree on gas supplies for 10 years

13 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Serbia expects to extend the gas contract with Russia, Dušan Bajatović, the head of the company "Srbijagas" said

"As for the agreement itself, we are asking for 10 years. They agree, and there is one very important question. Europe wants to ban Russian gas in 2027, but some agreement may be reached between the Russians and the Americans. So, the question is the following: what is force majeure in our contract",

Bajatović said.

He noted that during the meeting in Moscow on May 9, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vučić actually agreed to extend the contract for the supply of Russian gas, the remaining task is to finalize the details of the agreement.

In Serbia,the contract is expected to be signed in May