Russian Foreign Ministry confirms agreement on new round of talks with US

13 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the USA have scheduled a new round of talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reported.

He noted that the date of the talks has yet to be confirmed. According to Ryabkov, their holding will depend on the implementation of existing agreements.

"It has been scheduled, but there are no specific dates. Depending on how the implementation of the agreements already reached with the Americans proceeds, we will decide when it is optimal to hold this round in the future",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

The previous round of Russian-American talks took place about a month ago in Istanbul.