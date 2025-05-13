UNM delegation arrives in USA

13 May. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the Georgian opposition party United National Movement has begun a visit to the USA, according to Georgian media.

The delegation includes Nikoloz Saakashvili, the son of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The main goal of the trip is to promote the adoption of the MEGOBARI Act, which provides for sanctions against billionaire and founder of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili and his inner circle.

It is expected that during the visit, the UNM representatives will hold meetings in the Senate.

Let us remind you that the UNM is facing dissolution in Georgia. On Tuesday, the country's parliament is discussing amendments to a bill that would ban Saakashvili's party.