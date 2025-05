19 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani team demonstrated a high level of skill at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Bulgaria. The athletes returned home with a total of five medals.

The team of adult athletes won silver, scoring 25.150 points. Two bronze medals were won by junior gymnasts.

Success also accompanied the athletes who performed individually. Silver medal was won by Fidan Gurbanli in the clubs exercise (25.866 points) and Shams Aghaguseynova in the ribbon exercise (25.299 points).