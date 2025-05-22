Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur to become region with zero carbon footprint

22 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A zero carbon footprint may soon become a reality for the Karabakh economic and Eastern Zangezur regions of Azerbaijan, Araz Mammadzade, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC, said.

"We announced at COP29 that Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be fully supplied with green energy. Currently, solar panels are installed on the roofs of all substations of Azerishig OJSC... Green technologies are used in almost all parts of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur",

Araz Mammadzade said.

He noted that solar panels with a capacity of about 5 kW have been installed, including on the roof of Aghdam Regional Digital Management Center, as well as on the roof of the Educational and Training Complex.