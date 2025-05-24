Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan held telephone conversation

24 May. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reports.

During the conversation, the diplomats discussed all aspects of relations between Baku and Islamabad.

The participants in the conversation exchanged views on events in the region and the international situation.