When will the new ceasefire in Gaza begin?

The Palestinian movement Hamas will not accept a ceasefire proposal sent by US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff the day before, the BBC reports, citing a Hamas representative.

On Thursday, it was reported that Hamas was studying the proposal to determine whether it meets the interests of the Gaza's residents and the possibility of a permanent ceasefire. According to the movement's representative, Witkoff's proposal will be rejected due to its failure to meet Hamas's main demands, including a cessation of hostilities.

Another Hamas official told Reuters that the proposal "does not include any commitment by Israel to end the war in Gaza, withdraw Israeli troops from the enclave or allow aid to flow freely into the war-torn territory".

It should be noted that Israel accepted the US proposal, and the White House stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approved it before it was sent to the Palestinian movement for consideration.

The day before, Al Arabiya reported, citing a source, that Witkoff had received information about the acceptance of the truce proposal by the both sides.

The proposal, according to media reports, includes a 60-day ceasefire, the transfer of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages to Hamas within a week, and the release by Israel of Palestinian prisoners from an approved list. The proposal also envisages the resumption of humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip with the participation of the UN and other international organizations.