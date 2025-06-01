Putin and Pashinyan discuss regional agenda

1 Jun. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian President and the Prime Minister of Armenia held a telephone conversation, the press services of the Kremlin and the government of Armenia confirmed on June 1.

During the call between Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan, both regional and bilateral issues were discussed.

"Some topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual intention to comprehensively strengthen relations of strategic partnership and alliance",

the Kremlin press service said.

Let us remind you that on June 1, the Armenian Prime MInister celebrates his 50th birthday. The Russian President sent him a congratulatory telegram on this occasion.