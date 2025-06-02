Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul

2 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for the second round of direct talks with Russia, Turkish media reported.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul yesterday.

The meeting is expected to begin at 13:00 local time (11:00 a.m. GMT) at the Ciragan Palace.

The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The delegation will include three new members, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yevgeny Ostryansky, chief of the international law department and deputy chief of the international and operational law directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff’s Central Legal Directorate Andrey Fomin and envoy of the Verkhovna Rada human rights ombudsperson in the system of defense and security sector bodies Yury Kovbasa.