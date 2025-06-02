Almost 500 mines defused in Azerbaijan in a month

2 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has published a report on its activities in the liberated territories of the country for May. According to the report, specialists defused 475 mines in the third month of spring.

It is reported that 321 of them were anti-personnel, 154 were anti-tank. Almost 2,000 ammunition were also identified and sent for disposal.

In a month, the total area cleared of hidden threats in the territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is about 7,440 hectares.

Let us remind you that since 2020, ANAMA specialists have defused almost 200,000 mines and ammunition.