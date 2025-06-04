Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

4 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is visiting Georgia. The deputies held a meeting with the head of the Georgian parliament and discussed the development of cooperation.

A delegation of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan met with the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili as part of a visit to the country, the press service of the Georgian legislative body reported.

The parties positively assessed the dynamics of the relations development between Georgia and Azerbaijan, the press service informed.

Shalva Papuashvili thanked Baku for supporting the resolution on the status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia and South Ossetia at the UN General Assembly.