Pashinyan and Erdogan discuss Armenia-Turkey ties

5 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today, the Armenian PM’s office said.

Pashinyan and Erdogan discussed issues related to Armenia-Turkiye relations and regional developments.

The Armenian PM congratulated the Turkish President on the occasion of the Kurban Bayrami holiday.

The Turkish President, in turn, congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on the occasion of the European Political Community Summit to be held in Armenia in the spring of 2026.

The two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue.