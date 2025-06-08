Russia works to resolve differences between USA and Iran

8 Jun. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is making active efforts to help resolve the situation between the USA and Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said.

He stressed that Moscow is not weakening its efforts aimed at facilitating a dynamic search for the necessary negotiating solutions, TASS reports.

"I think they are quite achievable with due reliance on international law, the principle of equal and indivisible security, as well as with a carefully calibrated balance of interests and step-by-step progress that helps us strengthen and build trust through compliance with previously reached agreements. I would like to believe that both the USA and Iran fully understand this",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

He added that Russia is closely monitoring the contacts between Iranian and American representatives. The Deputy Minister noted that the very fact of these negotiations marks a significant shift in the general context of the rather tense events surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in recent years

"The previous US administration entered the White House with the promise to "return America to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Unfortunately, as happened in other cases, it did not keep its word",

the Deputy Minister said.

He drew attention to the fact that Washington is seriously aiming to conclude an agreement with Tehran.

"Today we are observing Washington's much more serious commitment to conclude an agreement with Tehran on mutually acceptable terms that would avoid a crisis by eliminating suspicions and prejudices regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear energy",

Ryabkov said.

According to him, the parties continue to move along the path of dialogue, but, as in any other negotiations, there are pitfalls and sharp turns.

"However, judging by the statements from Tehran and Washington, the chances of reaching the desired outcome remain. Let's see how the discussion of the proposals from both sides progresses",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

The Deputy Minister reiterated that the Russian Federation firmly believes that a long-term settlement can only be achieved through political and diplomatic means.

He also emphasozed that any potential strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities are completely unacceptable.

"We categorically reject any options involving military strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities. Such actions would inevitably lead to irreversible consequences, including humanitarian and radiological. It is necessary to do everything possible to prevent this kind of escalation, which will not bring us any closer to a solution",

the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia said.

He added that in 2015, when the JCPOA was concluded, the international community categorically rejected the path of war.

"And under the current conditions, the only correct option is to use the diplomatic tools to the maximum without hinting at the possibility of forceful solutions",

the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Let us recall that in April and May, representatives of Iran and the USA held five rounds of negotiations. Three of them took place in Oman, and the other two were in Italy. The date of the next round has not yet been agreed upon.