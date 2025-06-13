Russia condemns escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran

13 Jun. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities carried out on the night of June 12-13.

According to the Russian President's press secretary, Moscow expresses concern over the situation and condemns the sharp escalation of tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Peskov added that the Russian Foreign Ministry, on the instructions of the president, would issue a detailed statement on the situation in the Middle East soon. The document will be distributed to the UN.

According to Peskov, Vladimir Putin receives online updates on current events from the Russian Defense Ministry, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Russian Foreign Ministry.