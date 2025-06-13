Powerful hurricane swept through Ingushetia

13 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A hurricane with heavy rainfall that swept through Ingushetia last night caused irrecoverable damage to thousands of hectares of grain crops and the republic's infrastructure.

Ingushetia is calculating the losses that the squally wind and heavy rainfall caused to the republic last night. According to preliminary data, the weather destroyed barley and wheat crops on an area of ​​nearly 1,9000 hectares, the press service of the head of the region reports.

Social facilities were also damaged. The hurricane wind blew off the roofs of over 20 buildings, including 9 social facilities in the cities of Nazran and Sunzha, as well as 15 residential buildings in the Nazran and Sunzhensky districts. Children's playgrounds, power grids and a gas pipelines were damaged as well: power engineers had to turn off the power supply in 10,000 households.