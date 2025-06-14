Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel

14 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran launched a missile attack against Israel on Friday evening, IRNA reported.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat," the statement reads.

Several loud explosions have been heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces said its air defenses were "working to intercept the threats."

The public was instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Smoke seen rising from Tel Aviv following apparent Iran missile impact, The Times of Israel reported.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said Tehran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel.

Israeli Army Radio said a fire broke out near the Defense Ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv following the missile strike.