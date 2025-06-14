Iran has no plans to withdraw from nuclear talks with U.S.

14 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei calls further nuclear talks with the United States “meaningless” after Israeli strikes on the country, but noted that Tehran has yet to decide whether to join a round of nuclear talks with Washington on June 15.

"The U.S. did a job that made the talks become meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing Israel to target Iran's territory," Baghaei said.

However, he stops short of saying the talks were cancelled.

“It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday talks," Esmail Baghaei said.

According to some media reports, Tehran has announced its withdrawal from the new round of nuclear negotiations with the U.S.