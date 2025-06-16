Mirziyoyev to participate in Central Asia-China summit

16 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Tomorrow, June 17, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make a working visit to Astana at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, where the 2nd Central Asia-China summit will be held, the press service of the head of state reports.

The regional leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to participate in the forum. The heads of the Central Asian countries will discuss issues of further development of multilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the official website of the President of Uzbekistan reports.