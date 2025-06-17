17 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US has explained the confusion that has arisen around the Iranian nuclear program. According to the US Vice President, the Islamic Republic rejected the idea of ​​having civilian nuclear energy without enrichment.

There is not a single weighty argument proving the need for Iran to enrich uranium at the level at which it did, the Vice President of the United States said.

"Iran could have civilian nuclear energy without enrichment, but they rejected it. Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic enriched uranium well above the level necessary for any civilian purposes,”

– JD Vance said.

Last week, the situation in the Middle East worsened after the attack carried out by the Israeli Air Force on military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Tel-Aviv explained that the purpose of these attacks was to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.