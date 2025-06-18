Israel attacks Airport in Karaj, media reports

18 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The airport in Karaj was hit by Israeli missiles. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.

According to the Iranian Fars news agency, Israel struck Payam Airport in Karaj, a satellite city of Tehran.

"A few minutes ago, an explosion thundered in Karaj. Israel struck the outskirts of Payam Airport during another attack. Firefighters with rescue equipment are currently in the area of ​​the explosion,”

— Fars news agency reported.

There is no information yet on damage and casualties.