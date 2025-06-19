Lavrov expresses gratitude to Baku for evacuating Russians from Iran

19 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanked Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran in a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Sergey Lavrov expressed sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani partners for their assistance and heedful attitude toward Russians returning home from Iran via Azerbaijan’s territory. Moscow appreciates this response of a true ally to the difficult situation Russians found themselves in," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The FMs stressed the importance of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra’s performance in Baku on June 16 as a gesture of appreciation to Azerbaijan for its support in facilitating the musicians’ return to Russia.

Lavrov and Bayramov stressed that the concert was a highlight of the enduring friendship and cultural ties between the Russian and Azerbaijani nations.

Moreover, the ministers discussed a range of pressing bilateral and international issues, including the developments in the Middle East and in the South Caucasus.