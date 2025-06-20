U.S. doesn’t see expect China to provide military assistance to Iran

20 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Unite States doesn’t sees any signs that China could provide military support to Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"I don't believe we're seeing any signs of that at this moment in time," Karoline Leavitt said.

China and Iran formally define their bilateral relations as Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the conflict in the Middle East is showing that the world has entered a new period of instability and dramatic change.

The Chinese president put forward some proposals, saying the top priority is to facilitate a ceasefire. He also called for efforts to ensure the safety of civilians and warned against indiscriminate use of force.