20 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 67 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 69 bodies, including two pulled out of the rubble, and 221 injured people were taken to hospitals," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that many wounded and dead remain under the rubble and in the streets, but ambulance crews and civil defense services are not able to reach them.