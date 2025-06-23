Middle East conflict provokes traffic congestion in Persian Gulf

23 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Shipowners report problems in the Persian Gulf due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East. It led to a traffic congestion that reached a thousand ships.

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has created certain difficulties for shipping in the Persian Gulf, where a traffic congestion of almost a thousand ships has formed since last week, S&P Global reports, citing market participants.

One of the sources noted that the unsettled situation in the region has forced shipowners to limit transit to daytime only. In addition, existing issues in the operation of navigation systems have increased the risk of ship collisions.