Trump doubts Iran's ability to restore nuclear facilities

24 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House website

Donald Trump said that Iran will not be able to restore its nuclear facilities. According to him, Tehran's nuclear potential is exhausted.

US President Donald Trump doubted Iran's ability to restore its nuclear infrastructure.

According to the head of state, the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities are badly damaged, and the country will not be able to restore them.

"Iran will never restore its nuclear facilities,”

- Donald Trump said.

In addition, the US leader said that Iran's nuclear potential is exhausted.