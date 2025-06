24 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement, emphasizing that Baku welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

It is noted that this is an important step towards reducing escalation and restoring stability in the Middle East.