Iran to observe ceasefire, Pezeshkian said

24 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Iranian President's website

Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will observe the ceasefire. According to the Iranian president, Tehran is ready for negotiations and the realization of the rights of the Iranian people.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced Tehran's readiness to observe the ceasefire, but on condition that the Israeli side does not violate it.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is ready for negotiations and the realization of the legitimate rights of the Iranian people at the negotiating table.