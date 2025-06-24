National rally takes place in Iran

24 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Islamic Propaganda Coordination Council called on Iranians to participate in a national rally. It is currently taking place in the country's capital.

A national rally is currently taking place in Enqelab Square in Tehran, Iranian media reports.

The Coordinating Council of Islamic Propaganda of the IRI had previously called on citizens to participate in it.

They noted that the US authorities must understand that they can no longer hide behind negotiations, the era of proxy wars is over, and now they must accept direct responsibility for their actions