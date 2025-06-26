Baku to host Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum

26 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On July 2, Baku will host the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum, where the economic potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will be presented.

In addition to this, information on mutual investment opportunities will be provided during the event.

It is noted that the participants will discuss promising areas for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The business forum will also include negotiations between representatives of government agencies and business circles, as well as between Azerbaijani and Uzbek entrepreneurs.

According to the organizers, the event will serve as an effective platform for establishing business ties, exchanging experiences and discussing joint projects