Russia interested in Iran's cooperation with IAEA - Sergey Lavrov

27 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia wants Iran to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

He noted that the Iranian parliament did not have executive power so its decision was advisory in nature.

"We are interested in Iran's cooperation with the IAEA continuing. We are interested in everyone respecting the Supreme Leader of Iran, who has repeatedly stated that Iran does not and will not have plans to create nuclear weapons," Lavrov said.

Iran's parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. Under the new measure, IAEA officials will be barred from entering the country for inspections unless the safety of Iran’s nuclear facilities and its peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed.