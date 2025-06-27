Cargo transportation volume along Middle Corridor increases by 62%

27 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) is gaining popularity as a transport hub for transporting cargo from Asia to Europe. According to Kazakhstan's government press service, the total volume of transported cargo increased by 62% over the past year, reaching 4.5 million tons.

It is reported that cargo transit from China has increased by 28 times, while the total volume of transit has increased by 4 times.

The Middle Corridor project has growth potential. The states that operate the route intend to increase transit capacity to 10 million tons of cargo within 5 years.

Let us recall that the Middle Corridor is an important trade link connecting China to Europe through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.