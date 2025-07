30 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump calls for settlement in the Gaza Strip.

"Make the deal in Gaza. Get the hostages back!" Donald Trump said.

Earlier, the U.S. leader said that significant progress has been managed to be reach on the issue of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump has repeatedly called for Israel and Hamas to end the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip