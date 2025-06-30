U.S. offers Iran to resume nuclear talks

30 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said the U.S. administration has told Iran through mediators it wants to return to negotiations.

According to the diplomat, no date had been agreed upon for a possible return to talks.

"We are hearing from Washington telling us that they want to talk. By the way, no dates have been set. We have not agreed to any date, we have not agreed to the modality," Takht-Ravanchi said.

The minister said he did not know what would be on the agenda, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested discussions could take place this week.

Takht-Ravanchi also said Iran had received messages through mediators that the U.S. did "not want to engage in regime change in Iran".