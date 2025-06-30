Sergey Lavrov meets with President and FM of Kyrgyzstan

30 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have exchanged opinions on the current international environment and gave high marks to cooperation dynamics between Moscow and Bishkek, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Serious attention was given to the processes of Eurasian integration," the statement reads.

Lavrov also held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The sides discussed in detail a wide range of cooperation issues in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, educational and other areas.