IDF: Israeli and Iranian armies maintain no contact

30 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

IDF spokesman Avichai Edri said that the Israeli army maintain no contact with the Iranian Armed Forces, noting that the parties do not interact even through intermediaries.

"There are no contacts",

Avichai Edri said.

Let us remind you that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement, putting an end to mutual missile attacks that had continued since June 13, when Tel Aviv announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion.

Despite the cessation of missile attacks, Israeli authorities stated that only the initial phase of the military operation had been completed, leaving open the possibility of further military action.